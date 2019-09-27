About Oktoberfest celebration at Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale

GLENDALE -- The mission of The Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale is to provide great Bier, great food, great people and Gemutlichkeit. Brian Kramp is getting a preview of this weekend's Oktoberfest from inside the brewery.

About Bavarian Bierhaus (website)

Welcome to the Bavarian Bierhaus, Milwaukee's dining, drinking and entertainment destination. Here you will find a mix of both of modern and traditional German heritage with our German and American cuisine. The Mission of the Bavarian Bierhaus is to provide Great Bier, Great Food, Great People and Gemutlichkeit. Our mission is to provide a positive, responsible experience for those present in our facility while executing our core values.