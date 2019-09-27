Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

Project: I-94 North-South

**Swan Boulevard/Discovery Parkway

WisDOT recently constructed the intersections of Swan Boulevard and Discovery Parkway in the city of Wauwatosa. The project began in mid-June.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2019

Swan Boulevard and Discovery Parkway’s reconstructed intersection will open to traffic on Saturday morning by 6 a.m.

WIS 100 Project (Limits are just north of Edgerton Avenue to just south of College Avenue)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2019

The project team will be paving the median and crossover lanes on WIS 100 and will require the following ramp and median closures:

I-43 southbound exit ramp to northbound WIS 100 is scheduled to close to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alternate Route 1:

Travelers heading southbound on I-41 SB/ I-894 EB should exit at Beloit Road and turn right (west) and continue to WIS 100. (The next available exit is S. Moorland Road.)

Alternate Route 2:

Travelers heading westbound on I-43 SB/ I-894 WB should exit at Forest Home Avenue and head south to Layton Avenue and continue west to WIS 100. (The next available exit is S. Moorland Road.)

WIS 100 southbound to I-43 entrance ramp (via the median crossover) is scheduled to close to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alternate Route 1:

Travelers wanting to access I-41 NB/I-894 WB should take Layton Avenue east to 84th Street, north on 84th Street to I-43 SB/I-894 WB and continue to I-41 NB.

Alternate Route 2: