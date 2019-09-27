Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Brewers’ Ryan Braun leaves game with left calf discomfort

Posted 9:34 pm, September 27, 2019, by

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers wears the jersey of Christian Yelich #22 under his game jersey during the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 12, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

DENVER — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun has left Friday night’s game at the Colorado Rockies because of left calf discomfort.

Braun singled and drove in a run in the first inning and then played the field in the bottom half. He left after Milwaukee batted in the second inning and was replaced by Ben Gamel.

The 35-year-old Braun has been in and out of the lineup all season because of back issues. He is hitting .284 with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.