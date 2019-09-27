Caught on camera: Menomonee Falls police seek help to identify theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is trying to identify two suspects in a retail theft of baby formula from Metro Market. It happened on Sept. 19 around 2:20 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.