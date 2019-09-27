× DPW: Traffic, transit and parking changes Saturday for Brewers Mini-Marathon

MILWAUKEE –The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced Friday, Sept. 27 traffic, transit and parking changes for the Brewers Mini-Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The half-marathon, 10K and 5K races all begin and end at Miller Park and will wind through many neighborhoods.

Alderman Michael Murphy stresses precaution when driving Saturday, as streets along the routes will experience rolling closures beginning at 6:30 a.m. and will reopen as the runners progress through those locations. The alderman asks that residents please pay attention to posted road closure signs.

Alderman Murphy says that homeowners in the area should be aware of the closures as well as commercial buildings with driveways on the routes. Access during the races will be limited, so make sure you make your travel and parking plans accordingly.

A summary of closures and map can be found here.

Signs will be posted with information as to when parking will be restricted.

Alderman Murphy advises that residents be especially aware of temporary parking restrictions along the routes that exclaim, “NO PARKING—TOW AWAY ZONE.”

There will be different hours of parking restrictions depending on where a street is, in regard to the racecourse. Alderman Murphy alerts residents to move their vehicles to ensure the safety of all participants, as well as taking preventive steps so no vehicles will be fined. All vehicles parked on the routes will be ticketed and towed.

If your vehicle is towed, please call 414-286-2700 for more information.

Alderman Murphy says that MCTS riders can also expect detours and delays on the following routes: 12, 14, 19, 23, 30/30X, 31, 35, 64, 80, Blueline and Goldline. The Purpleline on 27th street will remain on regular routing but may experience delays.

More details can be found at RideMCTS.com/Alerts.