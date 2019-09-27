Drug unit seizes $80K of THC cartridges, edibles and more at Genoa City residence

GENOA CITY — The Walworth County Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the Village of Genoa City on Wednesday, Sept. 25 — and seized drugs with an estimated street value of $80,000.

The warrant was executed at a residence on Franklin Street. Also recovered were numerous THC cartridges, THC edibles, THC wax, hashish, several pounds of marijuana and $10,494 in US currency.

A request for charges has been made to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office against a 36-year-old Genoa City man.

The Walworth County Drug Unit was assisted by the Village of Genoa City Police Department and the Walworth County Sheriff’s K-9.