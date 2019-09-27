Jen’s Sweet Treats helps family of former Dept. of Corrections employee that was shot, killed

CUDAHY — A former Department of Corrections employee was shot and killed after a minor traffic crash late last month. Now, there is help coming to her family.

Tracey Smith was shot and killed while out teaching her teenage son to drive. On Friday, Sept. 27, a bakery known for helping fallen officers was raising money for Smith’s family.

Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy was packed with people who wanted to help. In addition to the baked goods, a brat and burger fry was also held.

Besides people walking into the bakery on Friday, there were orders from across the Department of Corrections system.

“We did have a whole bunch of orders that from different DOC offices around southeastern Wisconsin. We are doing a road trip next week delivering to Waupun, Fox Lake, Columbia, up that way,” said Jennifer Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats.

100 percent of the sales at Jen’s Sweet Treats on Friday will be donated to Sergeant Smith’s family.

Meanwhile, the man accused of killing Smith, Matthew Wilks, is charged with first degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.