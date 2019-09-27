× Lil Yachty, Taylor Bennett will join Chance The Rapper at Fiserv Forum show in February

MILWAUKEE — Rap fans, listen up! Lil Yachty and Taylor Bennett will be joining Chance The Rapper at Fiserv Forum on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 as part of Chance’s “The Big Day” tour.

Chance The Rapper’s Fiserv Forum show was initially scheduled for Oct. 30, but was rescheduled after Chance announced he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The opening acts were announced Friday, Sept. 27.

Lil Yachty is a 21-year old Atlanta native and a Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, producer, creative designer, branding genius and fashion icon.

Aside from being the talented younger brother of Chance the Rapper, Taylor Bennett at the age of 22 is a hugely successful hip-hop artist, philanthropist, model, entrepreneur, songwriter and producer.

You can purchase tickets HERE.