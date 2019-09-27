Man arrested after accidentally shooting friend while watching Packers game

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, Sept. 26. It happened around 9:15 p.m. near Humboldt and Locust.

The investigation indicates that a 58-year-old man was in an apartment with friends watching the Packers game when he accidentally shot a 70-year-old man who was watching the game with him.

Police say the shooting happened as the 58-year-old man was adjusting his gun from his waistband area.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening wound to the right arm and was taken by a private ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is a convicted felon for a 1978 felony offense and was arrested at the scene.