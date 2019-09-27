Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Man arrested after accidentally shooting friend while watching Packers game

Posted 5:47 am, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50AM, September 27, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, Sept. 26. It happened around 9:15 p.m. near Humboldt and Locust.

The investigation indicates that a 58-year-old man was in an apartment with friends watching the Packers game when he accidentally shot a 70-year-old man who was watching the game with him.

Shooting near Humboldt and Locust in Milwaukee

Police say the shooting happened as the 58-year-old man was adjusting his gun from his waistband area.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening wound to the right arm and was taken by a private ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is a convicted felon for a 1978 felony offense and was arrested at the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.