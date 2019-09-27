Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Man who threatened to kill women says he was lonely

SALT LAKE CITY — A man serving prison time after posting a Facebook message threatening to kill “as many girls as I see” says he was extremely lonely.

The Deseret News reports that a recording of a parole hearing Tuesday reveals Christopher W. Cleary said he made the post on a train ride after going to a Utah Jazz basketball game and feeling sad seeing so many people on dates and with their families.

It was Cleary’s first parole hearing since he was sentenced in May to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted threat of terrorism. His post stoked fears because it came hours before women marched through many U.S. cities in January.

Cleary, of Denver, explained his previous stalking and harassment convictions in Colorado were related to his struggles to form relationships.

