MPD releases body camera video that shows officer-involved shooting of Jamel Barnes

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released on Friday, Sept. 27 a Community Briefing tied to the officer-involved shooting of Jamel Barnes. The briefing includes body camera video from the incident which happened near 21st and Townsend just after midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

During a foot pursuit, police said Barnes turned toward officers, armed with a handgun. Police said officers gave commands for Barnes to drop the gun, but he refused. An officer then fired his service weapon and struck Barnes. Barnes was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. A weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Milwaukee police said in a statement:

“For privacy purposes, we have concealed the identity of the citizens captured in the video. Additional body-worn camera footage will be available via an open records request after the underlying investigation is complete. “Pursuant to the Milwaukee Police Department’s Standard Operating Procedure, any injury to a person as a result of a firearm discharged by a department member, not resulting in death, shall be investigated by personnel assigned to MPD’s Homicide Division.”

WARNING: The video below includes graphic content and may not be suitable for all viewers

Barnes has since been charged with the following criminal counts:

Intentionally point firearm — law enforcement officer, etc., use of a dangerous weapon

Felony bail jumping — four counts

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (cocaine), greater than five to 15 grams, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of narcotic drugs

Barnes is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about officer-involved shootings. MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within 45 days of the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation. Saturday, Sept. 28 is the 45th day since this officer-involved shooting.