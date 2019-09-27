Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Nessie, the giant colorful Loch Ness monster sculpture, arrives at Possibility Playground

Posted 12:48 pm, September 27, 2019, by

PORT WASHINGTON — Nessie, the giant colorful Loch Ness monster sculpture designed by artist Marina Lee, made her way from the Beginning Dreams Forever art studio in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood to Possibility Playground in Port Washington’s Upper Lake Park, Friday, Sept. 27.

Nessie is the signature playground component being added as part of the playground’s 10th-anniversary expansion project.

Nessie

Nessie

Possibility Playground

“It’s been wonderful to see the progress with the help of all of our wonderful volunteers,” said Mardy McGarry, a former special education teacher and one of the playground’s founding organizers. “We are getting so excited to see Nessie come up the hill on the truck to her final home, and we are all gathering to give her a welcome home cheer.”

According to a press release, built in 2008, the football-field-sized playground was southeastern Wisconsin’s first community-built playground for children of all abilities. Its heavy use and the innovation in accessible playground equipment prompted organizers to expand the playground and replace surface that is key to making the playground fully accessible.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.