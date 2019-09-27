Nessie, the giant colorful Loch Ness monster sculpture, arrives at Possibility Playground

PORT WASHINGTON — Nessie, the giant colorful Loch Ness monster sculpture designed by artist Marina Lee, made her way from the Beginning Dreams Forever art studio in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood to Possibility Playground in Port Washington’s Upper Lake Park, Friday, Sept. 27.

Nessie is the signature playground component being added as part of the playground’s 10th-anniversary expansion project.

“It’s been wonderful to see the progress with the help of all of our wonderful volunteers,” said Mardy McGarry, a former special education teacher and one of the playground’s founding organizers. “We are getting so excited to see Nessie come up the hill on the truck to her final home, and we are all gathering to give her a welcome home cheer.”

According to a press release, built in 2008, the football-field-sized playground was southeastern Wisconsin’s first community-built playground for children of all abilities. Its heavy use and the innovation in accessible playground equipment prompted organizers to expand the playground and replace surface that is key to making the playground fully accessible.