New documents released in fatal officer-involved shooting of Ty’Rese West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- New documents were released on Friday, Sept. 26 in the fatal officer-involved shooting that killed Ty'Rese West in Mount Pleasant in June. Investigators in Racine released 170 pages -- all the reports from those involved in this officer-involved shooting.

More than a week ago, the Racine County District Attorney said Sergeant Eric Giese acted in self-defense in this incident. He was not charged.

West was riding his bicycle in June when Giese attempted to stop him because he did not have a light on the bike. Documents reveal Sgt. Giese tried to shock West with a taser, but missed. Officers' reports from that night indicate Giese saw West had a gun -- and ultimately fired shots after police say West ignored the commands. Giese's body camera was not running, nor was his squad camera.

The new documents reveal the gun found next to West was loaded with ten rounds. It also reveals officers first on the scene questioned at first if the gun was even real. Investigators traced the purchase of the gun to a woman in Milwaukee -- who said it was stolen years ago.

FOX6 News spoke with West's mother who indicated these released documents do not mean much to her. She maintains her son did not have a gun with him that night.

Authorities did perform DNA tests on that gun -- and there were too many profiles mixed together to find one individual DNA profile on it.