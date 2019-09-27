Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

President Trump signs stopgap spending bill, averting shutdown

Posted 6:26 pm, September 27, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: The rising sun illuminates the United States Capitol Building on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson is set to meet with members of the House Intelligence Committee over a recent whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump by an intel analyst. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed a temporary government-wide funding bill that staves off the risk of a government shutdown through Nov. 21.

The measure signed Friday buys additional time for lawmakers to work to unclog a $1.4 trillion bundle of yearly spending bills that is hung up amid fights over Trump’s border wall and abortion. Those measures face a variety of obstacles, and it’s not clear whether Congress will pass them.

The bill had passed by the Senate by an 82-15 vote.

Democrats blocked Senate Republicans from advancing an almost $700 billion defense measure, a move partly designed to leverage broader negotiations on domestic programs.

