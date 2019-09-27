Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Speaker asks Governor Evers to move congressional special election

Posted 10:53 am, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57AM, September 27, 2019

Robin Vos, Tony Evers

MADISON — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has asked Gov. Tony Evers to reschedule a congressional special election because the primary would fall on the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Evers called the special election for Jan. 27 to fill Republican Sean Duffy’s seat in the 7th District of northern Wisconsin. But the Republican speaker said in a letter to the Democratic governor Friday that that would require a primary Dec. 30, the final day of Hanukah.

Evers’ decision to hold the special election in January avoided potentially boosting GOP turnout in a state Supreme Court election in April.

Duffy’s final day in Congress was Monday. He stepped down because his ninth baby, due next month, was diagnosed with a hole in its heart that will require his time and attention.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.