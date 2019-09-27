US Marshals seek man wanted for May shooting on I-43, believed to be ‘hiding out’ in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A series of bullets brought traffic to a halt in late May. A crime scene unfolded on one of Wisconsin’s busiest interstates. Four months later, the gunman remained on the run.

U.S. Marshals need your help locating Jomuel Lozano-Martinez, 27, amid an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

“The shooting incident occurred on I-43 southbound," said the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case. "The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are investigating the whereabouts of Jomuel Lozano-Martinez. We believe Mr. Lozano-Martinez is hiding out in the area of N. Holton Street and E. Auer Avenue,” he said.

According to the investigation, a 37-year-old man was driving southbound when he observed a silver, four-door Honda Civic pull up along the right side of his vehicle.

The man told investigators the Honda forced his vehicle to the left, causing him to almost strike the median. The two drivers changed lanes several times on I-43 southbound before the Honda was on the man’s left side. The 37-year-old told police he saw that the Honda’s passenger side window was down, and the driver pointed a gun at him. The man accelerated and heard a gunshot strike his vehicle. He then heard three more shots. Police said Lozano-Martinez was the driver.

U.S. Marshals said his appearance has changed.

“We’ve gotten information that he also cut his hair," said the deputy U.S. Marshal in the case. "If your viewers recall, last time when we posted his picture, he had longer hair.”

In March 2014, Lozano-Martinez was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to two years in prison.

U.S. Marshals said he knows he’s a wanted man.

Anyone with information was asked to please come forward and send information to the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707.

“If somebody calls in a tip, your information is completely anonymous,” the agent on the case said.

Lozano-Martinez should be considered an armed and dangerous, officials said.

“Jomuel, if you’re out there and you are seeing this broadcast, we’re asking that you turn yourself in," the agent on the case said. "You are innocent until proven guilty. You can turn yourself in with your attorney, but you need to have your day in court."