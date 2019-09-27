Waukesha PD: Death in fatal fire ruled suspicious, classic car missing from residence

WAUKESHA — Police revealed on Friday night, Sept. 27 two new developments tied to a fatal fire at a Waukesha residence. The fire broke out early Thursday at a home on University Drive near Pendleton Place.

Officials say the death of the person at the residence is now ruled suspicious. The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the body — and that information will be released when a positive identification and family notification is made.

Authorities also revealed on Friday evening that a classic car is missing from the residence — and has been entered as a stolen vehicle. The car is a red/burnt orange 1969 Pontiac Firebird with a black, soft convertible top.

If anyone has information about this missing vehicle, they are urged to contact Detective Andy Jicha at 262-524-3929 or by email at ajicha@waukesha-wi.gov.

43.003469 -88.275319