7 more young people arrested in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old boy that crowd watched, recorded

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — As his family prepared for 16-year-old Khaseen Morris’ funeral Saturday, Sept. 28, police announced the arrests of seven more young people in connection with his fatal stabbing, which onlookers recorded and shared on social media.

Morris was killed in a fight in a strip mall near Oceanside High School on Sept. 16. Tyler Flach, 18, was charged with second-degree murder.

On Saturday morning, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran identified the new seven suspects as:

Haakim Mechan, 19

Marquis Stephens Jr., 18

Javonte Neals, 18

Taj Woodruff, 17

Sean Merritt, 17

Two male juveniles, both 16

All are from Long Beach, New York, and would be charged with second-degree gang assault, Curran said. They were expected to be arraigned Saturday.

Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said these individuals were not known to be members of any gang, and more charges were possible.

Prosecutors did not know whether the minors would be charged as adults, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said.

Police alleged a group of 50 to 70 teenagers looked on as Morris was assaulted and stabbed in the chest during a “prearranged” fight over a girl.

Some took out their phones and documented the fight on social media, but no one stepped in to help Morris, who died from his wounds after being taken to the hospital, Fitzpatrick said.

A GoFundMe account was set up to assist Morris’ family with funeral expenses.

