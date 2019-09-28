× ‘A lot of people are hurting:’ Brothers open 2nd CBD business, Village CBD Shoppe in Greendale

GREENDALE — Two brothers who opened a CBD shop in Milwaukee opened a second location in Greendale.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Sept. 27 and continued Saturday to celebrate the Village CBD Shoppe’s opening in Greendale — on Parking Street, near 76th Street and Grange Avenue.

Chris and Paul Bruno were inspired to create the business by their mother, who overcame a 10-year battle with autoimmune diseases through the use of CBD products.

“I know a lot of people, and I know a lot of people who are hurting,” said Dave Bruno. “I’d like to see a lot of those people try the product and see that it works, and I’m confident in most cases, it will help.”

The Bruno brothers’ Milwaukee store is called The CBD Cellar, and it’s located near 53rd and Vliet.

The stores offer CBD in many forms including oils, topicals, and edibles like chocolate, honey, and gummies. You will find national brands, as well as their own brand, and products from Wisconsin farms.

“We ensure all our products that you’re ingesting are third-party batch tested to ensure quality, and we’ve found a really solid line of products to help people out,” said Chris Bruno.

