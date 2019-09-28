× After 3 deaths in 2018, cable barrier system coming to I-41 in Washington County by October 2020

WASHINGTON COUNTY — After three “crossover deaths” along Interstate 41 in 2018, a cable barrier system is coming to the interstate between Cabela’s and the Dodge County line by October 2020. On Friday, Sept. 27, officials announced the first portion of the project, from State Highway 144 to County Highway K will be completed by Nov. 15.

“We’ve felt that safety improvements here were a priority for years,” Highway Commissioner Scott Schmidt in a news release. “The three crossover fatalities during the summer of 2018 on the stretch between Highway 144 and Highway 28 were really the straw that caused us to double our efforts.”

After the fatalities and other crashes, the release said Commissioner Schmidt, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and county administrators engaged in conversations with state lawmakers and the public.

Local leaders and organizations requested Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials take action on the stretch immediately.

WisDOT officials confirmed cable guards would be added to the entire stretch before October 2020.