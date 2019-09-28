Archdiocese of Milwaukee celebrate 175th anniversary with ‘Rock the Block’ service event

MILWAUKEE — The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is celebrating its 175th anniversary. To honor that, parishes are participating in seven days of service. Many people volunteered on Saturday, Sept. 28 for “Rock the Block.”

“As it gets cleaner, I think it will bring a little bit more shine to everybody,” said Stephan Bell, who lives in the Amani neighborhood.

Bell worked hard Saturday morning alongside dozens of volunteers as they helped beautify the place he calls home.

“I’m just glad everything is happening today,” said Bell.

“We are rocking the block,” said Deandra Wright, a volunteer.

It’s all part of Rock the Block. Volunteers and people from parishes all over Milwaukee worked on home improvements for residents. The service honored the Milwaukee Archdiocese 175th anniversary.

“We have our seven days of service, where we’re all doing things all across our 198 parishes,” said Anne Haines, Milwaukee Catholic Archdiocese.

The event was put on by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, the Dominican Center and Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers worked on exterior repairs, landscaping and picking up trash.

“What we’re currently doing is removing all the weeds from this area here, and we’re going to put in some beautiful plants that they got,” said Wright.

Volunteer Deandra Wright hopes the event will encourage others to get involved in the future. The smallest gesture of help can make a big difference in the community.

“Anything can help, really,” said Wright. “No matter how small the impact is.”