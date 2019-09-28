Cancer Crush event helps raise money for doctors, scientists working towards a cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a sad but true statistic: nearly everyone knows someone whose life has been affected by cancer. The fight to find a cure is always going strong. On Saturday, Sept. 28, Christina stopped by the Medical College of Wisconsin's Cancer Crush walk to learn about how the event helps scientists and doctors working towards a cure.

About Cancer Crush (website)

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, the community, including patients, families, scientists, physicians and healthcare providers, will walk or run to raise funds to advance lifesaving cancer research at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The 1-mile & 5k run/walk begins on the Froedtert & MCW campus in Wauwatosa with the route winding through the picturesque Milwaukee County Grounds trails. Immediately following is a celebration for participants and their families and friends.

Join us in the fun as we raise dollars to help science crush cancer!