‘Don’t you know who I am?’ Son of owner of Superior Crane pleads no contest to sexually assaulting workers

WAUKESHA — The son of the owner of Superior Crane on Wilmot Drive near 164 in Waukesha, accused of sexually assaulting co-workers and exposing himself at work, reached a plea deal in the case against him and was sentenced to probation plus jail time.

Nathan Sharp, 30, of Oconomowoc, entered no contest pleas Thursday, Sept. 26 to three misdemeanor charges — two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, and one count of lewd, lascivious behavior, exposure. He was then sentenced to serve two years’ probation on each count, along with 30 days in jail, with Huber release for the first 10 days. The remaining 20 days were stayed for use at the probation agent’s discretion. He was ordered to report by Oct. 2. He was also ordered to perform community service.

The sentences were to be served consecutively, for a total of six years’ probation, plus the jail time.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 9, 2018, officers spoke with a man who said on April 24, 2018, he was working on a sandblasting machine at the Superior Crane Corporation when Sharp, the owner’s son, stepped out of an upstairs office, directly above the man — and exposed himself.

Another man employed at Superior Crane said between January and May 2018, he was sexually harassed or physically assaulted by Sharp, mentioning four distinct instances that occurred at Superior Crane.

The complaint said when challenged about his behavior, Sharp said, “Don’t you know who the (expletive) I am? I’ll just go talk to my dad.”

A third victim said Sharp bullied him and touched him inappropriately since July 2017, and noted he’d been touched inappropriately on at least six separate occasions in the last two or three months at work. He said he felt “humiliated and degraded,” and feared “retaliation and retribution” from Sharp’s family. He told investigators, “As long as Sharp has an audience, he will continue to bully people.”

A fourth victim said between 2017 and 2018, Sharp exposed himself at least 10 times in the workplace. He indicated he had seen “many occasions where Sharp was sexually inappropriate with others on the staff.”

When FOX6 showed up at Superior Crane in late May 2018 to follow up on these charges and seek comment from company leaders, workers closed the large doors to their garages. When reached by phone, a receptionist said no one was answering media calls about the allegations. Sharp didn’t answer when we stopped by his home in Waukesha.