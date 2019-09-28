Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Hurricane Lorenzo strengthens to Category 5 storm in central Atlantic

Posted 9:51 pm, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:53PM, September 28, 2019
Hurricane Lorenzo

MIAMI — Hurricane Lorenzo has strengthened into a Category 5 storm in the central Atlantic Ocean, where it is currently far from any populous landmasses.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Saturday night that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (257 kph).

Lorenzo is about 1,410 miles (2,269 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and moving north at 10 mph (16 kph).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, although forecasters say people in the Azores should monitor the storm’s progress, as the center could move northeast and approach the Portuguese island chain on Tuesday.

Officials say swells produced by the storm are affecting parts of the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles.

