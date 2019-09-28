‘I saw that car all the time:’ Police seek classic Firebird, considered stolen, after fatal fire in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police on Saturday, Sept. 28 continued to search for a classic car considered stolen after a fatal fire Thursday, Sept. 26 at a home on University Drive near Pendleton Place in Waukesha — with the death considered suspicious.

Neighbors said the vehicle, a red/burnt orange 1969 Pontiac Firebird with a black, soft convertible top, was well known in the neighborhood, and they wished more information was available about what exactly happened in this case.

“It definitely impacts the community, and it’s a surprise because nothing like this has ever happened here,” said Dean Brussow, neighbor. “What happened, and how did it happen?”

As of Saturday, police had not identified the victim of the fire that broke out early Thursday at the single-family home. Neighbors saw the smoke and called 911.

Brussow said he last saw his neighbor in the park across the street — surrounded by loved ones.

“To see him on one day and then he’s gone two days later, that’s hard to deal with,” said Brussow.

Police asked the public for information on that missing vehicle, considered stolen — very familiar to those in the neighborhood.

“I saw that car all the time,” said Brussow. “He had it parked in the garage. He drove it down up and down the street, so yeah. It was a big surprise.”

If anyone has information about this missing vehicle, they are urged to contact Detective Andy Jicha at 262-524-3929 or by email at ajicha@waukesha-wi.gov.