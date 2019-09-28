× Man arrested for OWI, 2nd offense after blowing stop sign, causing crash in Racine County

VILLAGE OF ROCHESTER — A Kenosha County man, 59, was arrested for OWI, second offense, after Racine County sheriff’s officials said he failed to stop for a stop sign and caused a crash in the Village of Rochester Friday night, Sept. 27.

It happened around 11:45 p.m.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 36 and Highway J in the Village of Rochester for the crash involving two vehicles. A witness said one of the drivers was trapped.

One vehicle was found laying on its side, with significant damage. The sole occupant of this vehicle was injured, but conscious, breathing, and talking with first responders. The 22-year-old from Franklin was extricated and taken to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Kenosha County man was headed westbound on Highway J, and failed to stop for the stop sign prior to entering the intersection at Highway 36 — striking the vehicle driven by the 22-year-old from Franklin, who had the right-of-way while headed southbound on Highway 36.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Sheriff’s officials said a preliminary breath test revealed a result of .14 for the Kenosha County man, who was also arrested for OWI, second offense, causing injury, and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was taken to the Racine County Jail on $5,500 bond.