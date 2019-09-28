× Middle school teacher suspended, accused of sending nude picture to 14-year-old student

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia middle school teacher was arrested and suspended after allegedly sending a nude picture of himself to a 14-year-old student.

The teacher, David Bagwell, 33, had been employed with Hall County School District since 2014.

“At about 10 o’clock last night, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department arrested a West Hall Middle School teacher,” said Stan Lewis, director of communications and athletics at Hall County Schools said.

Officials explained that Bagwell, who worked as a P.E. teacher, remained behind bars Friday, Sept. 27.

“One of our high school students approached a school resource officer and indicated that she received an inappropriate communication from Mr. Bagwell,” said Lewis.

As for the “inappropriate communication,” officials said Bagwell sent the student a picture of his genitals on social media.

“When something like this happens, it’s frustrating to say the least,” added Lewis.

School district officials said Bagwell was immediately suspended, and the sheriff’s department was contacted after officials learned of the allegations. They were working to determine whether Bagwell would remain a district employee.

“What I can tell you is the district is going to take the steps necessary to ensure the safety of our students, and give them all the support that they need,” said Lewis.

In order to protect the 14-year-old victim, her name was not released, nor was the school she attends, or her connection to Bagwell.