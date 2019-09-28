× Oregon woman charged with serving meth-laced bean dip to co-workers

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon woman was arrested after police said she shared bean dip with an extra ingredient: Methamphetamine.

Cassandra Medina-Hernandez gave some of the meth-laced dip to a fellow employee in the deli at the grocery store where she worked, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The co-worker began feeling ill, went to the hospital, and was told the dip might have been contaminated with meth, deputies said. A least one other employee might have eaten some of the dip, deputies said, but they did not believe any customers did.

Medina-Hernandez was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, recklessly endangering another person, and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.

CNN wasn’t immediately able to reach Medina-Hernandez or her attorney.