COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police confirmed Saturday, Sept. 28 five people were hurt in a stabbing incident at Hunt Valley Towne Center, a shopping center near York Road and Shawan Road.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police noted on Twitter this began with a call regarding a subject loitering, and the situation escalated.

A police briefing was expected Saturday afternoon.