× Sheriff: Columbia County woman found husband dead after ‘they heard some noises in the basement’

TOWNSHIP OF LEEDS — A woman said she found her husband dead in the basement of their home in the Township of Leeds in Columbia County Friday night, Sept. 27, after “they heard some noises and suspected someone was in their house.”

Columbia County sheriff’s officials said a 911 call came in shortly before 9:30 p.m., with the caller stating her husband was shot.

The caller said they heard some noises in the basement, and her husband grabbed a gun and went to check out what they heard. She said she then heard a gunshot, and when she looked down the stairs, she saw her husband dead.

Deputies found the 35-year-old man dead in the basement of the home on Bradley Road.

The wife and a child were found hiding in another room. They were not harmed, and were safely escorted from the home by deputies.

A search of the area with the Columbia County K-9 Unit was conducted, but no one was found.

Sheriff’s officials said Saturday, “This is an active and ongoing investigation into a suspicious death.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office — particularly people who may have been in the area from 8 p.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Friday.