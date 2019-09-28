× Sheriff: Man arrested after climbing onto Hoan Bridge maintenance ladder, hiding under bridge deck

MILWAUKEE — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28 after Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said he climbed onto a maintenance ladder on the Hoan Bridge, and hid under the bridge deck.

MCSO officials said around 3 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on the southbound side of the Hoan Bridge on I-794.

When deputies arrived, the man began walking away — running across all lanes of traffic.

He then jumped the median barrier wall to the northbound side, and while running northbound, he climbed over the ledge onto the maintenance ladder, using the ladder to climb down and hide under the bridge deck.

Deputies “successfully communicated with him,” MCSO officials said, and he climbed back up the ladder and was taken into custody.