Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats face off at Camp Randall; Badgers lead 7-3

Posted 11:10 am, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, September 28, 2019
Wisconsin Badgers (Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) are taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) Saturday, Sept. 28 at Camp Randall. So far, the Badgers are undefeated — and this game will certainly be one to watch! During the first quarter, the Badgers were leading the Wildcats 7-3.

With 9:16 left in the first quarter, Jonathan Taylor scored the Badgers’ first touchdown. Collin Larsh’s extra point was good, bringing the score to 7-0.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats scored a field goal — bringing the score to 7-3.

