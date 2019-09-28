Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats face off at Camp Randall; Badgers lead 7-3
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) are taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) Saturday, Sept. 28 at Camp Randall. So far, the Badgers are undefeated — and this game will certainly be one to watch! During the first quarter, the Badgers were leading the Wildcats 7-3.
With 9:16 left in the first quarter, Jonathan Taylor scored the Badgers’ first touchdown. Collin Larsh’s extra point was good, bringing the score to 7-0.
Near the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats scored a field goal — bringing the score to 7-3.
