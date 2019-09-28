× Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats face off at Camp Randall; Badgers lead 7-3

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) are taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2) Saturday, Sept. 28 at Camp Randall. So far, the Badgers are undefeated — and this game will certainly be one to watch! During the first quarter, the Badgers were leading the Wildcats 7-3.

New-look lids today for members of our Fighting Wisconsin Badgers#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/WQLyrT8Odq — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 28, 2019

With 9:16 left in the first quarter, Jonathan Taylor scored the Badgers’ first touchdown. Collin Larsh’s extra point was good, bringing the score to 7-0.

The record breaker knows no quit! TOUCH-DOWN, WISCONSIN! Jonathan Taylor storms into the end zone on 4th and 2 to get the Fighting Badgers on the board first! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/tEdRJehq2J — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 28, 2019

Near the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats scored a field goal — bringing the score to 7-3.