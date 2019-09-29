Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Boy, 7, seriously injured in ATV accident in Wisconsin

Posted 11:23 am, September 29, 2019, by

People enjoying driving atv on sunset in Valleys of Cappadocia with lot of dusts in background.

BELOIT, Wis. — Wisconsin authorities say a 7-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by an ATV driven by a 14-year-old boy in the town of Albion.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says the younger boy was flown to a hospital to be treated. The Janesville Gazette reports Sunday that sheriff and fire officials responded to the accident just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities believe the 14-year-old was driving on residential property at the time. The accident remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.