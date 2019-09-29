Live: Crash closes lanes on I-94 EB at 25th Street in Milwaukee
CVS pulls heartburn drug Zantac from shelves over cancer concerns

Posted 7:34 pm, September 29, 2019

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS officials announced the suspension of the sale of Zantac, along with any CVS products containing ranitidine — a drug used to treat ulcers and heartburn.

The announcement followed an alert from the FDA, which said ranitidine might contain a possible human carcinogen and cause cancer.

Zantac and ranitidine products have not been recalled, and the FDA isn’t recommending people stop taking these products.

Nonetheless, CVS officials said customers can return the products for a refund.

CVS officials said stores would continue to sell other over-the-counter heartburn drugs, including Pepcid and Tagamet.

