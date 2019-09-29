Get ready for a fun-filled fall at the Harvest Fair 🍂🎃

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fall is officially here -- and what better way to kick off the season than with a festival completely dedicated to fall fun? Christina stopped by the 2019 Harvest Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29 to try pumpkin bowling, scarecrow stuffing and so much more!

About Harvest Fair (website)

Celebrate 26 years of Harvest Fair, September 27-29! Enjoy free live entertainment on several stages, including local artists, Associated Bank Amphitheater headliners and lumberjack shows. Activities the entire family will love include Harvest Fair favorites like Pumpkin Bowling and Make Your Own Scarecrow. Don’t miss food galore, featuring many State Fair vendors, plus shopping at the Farmers Market and more!

You can learn more about the Harvest Fair HERE.

