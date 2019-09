Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON--Natalie Yang is a senior at Homestead High School. She plays on the girl's tennis team. Natalie is the number one singles player. She has been part of the team that has now won 3 straight State Championships. Natalie says winning a 4th would bring it all full circle. Natalie says he whole family plays tennis and that is how she got involved. Natalie also runs in track in the spring.

Natalie Yang

Homestead High School

Senior

Tennis