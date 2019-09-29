× Medical examiner called to 60th and Silver Spring for fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner was dispatched to the area near 60th Street and Silver Spring Drive for a fatal shooting Sunday, Sept. 29 — the second of the day.

Police confirmed a shooting investigation but didn’t immediately offer further details.

This is a developing story.

On Sunday morning, a 50-year-old man was fatally shot while driving near 45th Street and Center Street. No one was taken into custody for that crime.