Pabst Brewery to celebrate their 175th anniversary with Oktoberfest 🍻

MILWAUKEE -- Oktoberfest is almost here, and our local Pabst Brewery will be getting in on the fun this year! The world-famous brewery is celebrating its 175th anniversary with some fun-filled, beer-filled events here in Milwaukee.
About Pabst Oktoberfest (website)
After opening a small brewery in 1844, Jacob Best handed the reigns to his son Phillip Best, who ultimately laid the foundation for the Pabst Brewing Company to become the Largest American owned brewery. We are proud to honor the traditions of our founding fathers, and are excited to usher in a new era where we explore progressive, and unique approaches to brewing on the hallowed grounds from where it all started. PROST!
