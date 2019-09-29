× Seeking a ‘Curd Nerd:’ EatStreet wants to pay you $1,000 to taste test cheese curds across Wisconsin

MADISON — If you’re a cheese lover, this might be the perfect job for you.

A Wisconsin company wants to pay you to travel the state, taste-testing cheese curds.

Eat Street is seeking a “Curd Nerd” to help with a two-week social media campaign, checking out fried cheese curds, in celebration of National Cheese Month.

The curdled milk product is a favorite in the Dairy State, dropped into a deep fryer and served up at special events like fairs.

The contest winner can make up to $1,000, with all expenses paid, including the cheese curds!

Applications are being accepted until Oct. 2.

