Seeking a ‘Curd Nerd:’ EatStreet wants to pay you $1,000 to taste test cheese curds across Wisconsin
MADISON — If you’re a cheese lover, this might be the perfect job for you.
A Wisconsin company wants to pay you to travel the state, taste-testing cheese curds.
Eat Street is seeking a “Curd Nerd” to help with a two-week social media campaign, checking out fried cheese curds, in celebration of National Cheese Month.
The curdled milk product is a favorite in the Dairy State, dropped into a deep fryer and served up at special events like fairs.
The contest winner can make up to $1,000, with all expenses paid, including the cheese curds!
Applications are being accepted until Oct. 2.
