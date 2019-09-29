September 29
-
‘Art, architecture, culture:’ Doors Open Milwaukee will be held Sept. 28-29
-
September 26
-
September 23
-
The Office! A Musical Parody coming to The Pabst Theater in January 2020
-
September 20
-
-
Caught on camera: Police need your help to identify men wanted for Wine & Liquor burglary
-
Milwaukee Brewers announce 2020 regular season schedule
-
Doors Open Milwaukee: ‘This 2-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture, and history’
-
Doors Open Milwaukee: ‘2-day public celebration of Milwaukee’s art, architecture, culture, and history’
-
Kick off the fall season at the Wine & Harvest Festival in historic downtown Cedarburg
-
-
Celebrate a sweet and savory weekend at 47th Annual Wine & Harvest Festival in Cedarburg
-
Friday the 13th harvest moon shines bright in southeast Wisconsin
-
Fall travel trends: The top 4 places you’ll want to visit at the seasons change