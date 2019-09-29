× Trick-or-Treat at Target with your favorite PAW Patrol pups

MILWAUKEE — Are your children a big fan of Nickelodeon and Spin Master Entertainment’s PAW Patrol? Target has a special treat for you, just in time for Halloween.

Officials organized a free PAW Patrol Trick-or-Treat Event on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at select Target stores nationwide.

Kids are invited to come in costume and trick-or-treat their way through the store, enjoy exciting giveaways, and watch a new, never-before-seen episode of PAW Patrol.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for pup-tastic gear, Target’s your destination for tons of PAW Patrol products. The PAW Patrol Ultimate Fire Truck (made Bullseye’s Top Toys of the Season list.

Shop Target’s PAW Patrol assortment now through Oct. 27 and save 15% on all PAW Patrol products.

