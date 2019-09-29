× White Castle beer is coming to 400 restaurants in 13 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Want a nice, cold brew to go with your White Castle sliders?

Officials with the burger chain said they’re bringing beer to White Castle stores — and they’ll have their own line of brews to pair with the burgers.

The first beer to go up will be a Kölsch beer from Weyerbacher Brewing Company.

Kölsch beers are fermented with ale yeast and then finished with a lagering process — making it fruity with a taste of hops.

The beer will be available in 400 White Castle stores in 13 states.

White Castle officials said they’re still exploring how the brews will be created, and how widely the beer will be available.