Alert for viewers of FOX6: You may lose our broadcast signal from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. today

Posted 10:04 am, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09AM, September 30, 2019

FOX6 transmission tower at Estabrook Park, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — If you watch FOX6 over the air (OTA), on DirecTV or Dish Network, you will not be able to see our broadcast signal from approximately 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30. This is due to maintenance issues at our broadcast tower.

This maintenance is part of a larger, nationwide effort called FCC Repack. Most broadcast television stations are being directly involved or affected by this Repack. New services that will come online over time will range from improved signal quality to cellular and internet-based broadcasting.

A good resource for explanation of the FCC Repack and the geographic scheduling can be found at the following: https://www.fcc.gov/about-fcc/fcc-initiatives/incentive-auctions/transition-schedule

Again, your signal will not be available starting around 4 p.m., but is expected to return around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Thank you for your patience.

