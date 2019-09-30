× Analysis: Milwaukee is the 15th most vegetarian- and vegan-friendly city in the country

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee ranks among the best cities for vegans and vegetarians in the country, according to a WalletHub analysis released ahead of the start of World Vegetarian Day (Oct. 1) and World Vegan Day (Nov. 1).

WalletHub officials compared the 100 largest cities across 17 key indicators of vegan- and vegetarian-friendliness, with the dataset ranging from the share of restaurants serving meatless options to the cost of groceries for vegetarians to salad shops per capita.

Here’s how Milwaukee ranked, according to WalletHub:

The Vegetarian & Vegan Lifestyle in Milwaukee (1=Best; 50=Avg.)

20 th – Cost of Groceries for Vegetarians

– Cost of Groceries for Vegetarians 52 nd – % of Restaurants Serving Vegetarian Options

– % of Restaurants Serving Vegetarian Options 46 th – % of Restaurants Serving Vegan Options

– % of Restaurants Serving Vegan Options 53 rd – Farmers’ Markets & CSA Programs per Capita

– Farmers’ Markets & CSA Programs per Capita 40th – Salad Shops per Capita

Madison and Milwaukee are the two Wisconsin cities on the list. Madison came in at No. 14 overall, while Milwaukee was ranked as the 15th most vegetarian- and vegan-friendly state in the country.

The analysis found the most vegetarian- and vegan-friendly city in the United States is Portland and the least vegetarian- and vegan-friendly city in the United States is El Paso, Texas.

WalletHub noted research has shown skipping meat can save the average person at least $750 per year.

According to a 2019 Harris Poll commissioned by the Vegetarian Resource Group, about 10 million U.S. adults are vegan or vegetarian.