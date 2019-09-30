× City leaders to hear DPW plan for snow removal after ‘city-wide problems last winter’

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works will appear before the Public Works Committee Wednesday morning, Oct. 2 to discuss plans for snow/ice removal with winter approaching.

According to a news release, the discussion will revolve around “the readiness of personnel, reserve workforce, available equipment, and necessary maintenance for the upcoming snow season.”

Alderman Bob Bauman sponsored the file, co-sponsored by Alderman Mark Borkowski “in the wake of widespread Council and public criticism last winter of DPW’s snow removal efforts.”

“The committee is looking forward to hearing about the department’s plans for avoiding the city-wide problems we had last winter with snow and ice removal,” Alderman Bauman said in the release.

The committee will also discuss the impact on the stalled Couture project on the Milwaukee streetcar’s Lakefront Line.

The release noted the Couture project has been stalled by legal and financial hurdles for years, and plans include a key streetcar stop on a future Lakefront Line. Streetcar track has already been installed along Michigan Street and Clybourn to the point where the streetcar would turn around at the Couture site.

Wednesday’s meeting takes place at 9 a.m. at City Hall.