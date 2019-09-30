× Father discusses dangers of vaping after passing out in front of daughter

WELLINGTON, Florida — A Wellington father is issuing a warning after he passed out in front of his young daughter at a restaurant after vaping, causing him to be rushed to the hospital, according to WPTV.

A two-second puff was all it took before Shawn Parton said his head started spinning.

“I couldn’t put one foot in front of the other,” said Parton.

It has turned the local family’s life upside down.

“Are you convinced that this cartridge is what made this?” asked Contact 5 reporter Merris Badcock.

“Oh yeah, 100 percent,” said Parton.

He vapes CBD, which is a legal cannabinoid, for his anxiety.

“I was at work. I had an anxiety attack, so I had a coworker go get me some CBD,” said Parton.

“Did anything about the cartridge look strange when you got it?” asked Badcck.

“Nope, because it looked the same as the others,” said Parton.

He loaded the cartridge into his vape pen and took one hit.

Two hours later, Parton said, “I remember dialing 911. I just don’t remember anything after that.”

He collapsed inside a Wellington restaurant while he was taking his 3-year-old daughter, Layla, to the bathroom.

“You were in the bathroom with me, and you passed out,” said Layla.

Shawn was hospitalized for seizures. He can’t drive a car for six months, attends intense physical therapy and suffers from constant headaches.

“I did it because I thought it was going to help me, but at the same time, it just made everything worse,” said Parton.

All of this happened because he and his wife believe Shawn unknowingly smoked from a “defective” cartridge

“It wasn’t the real version. It was a copy version,” said his wife, Marisa.