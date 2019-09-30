× ICE makes 97 arrests in Midwest in 5 days: 11 in Wisconsin; at least 3 in Milwaukee

CHICAGO — Federal officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made 97 arrests in six Midwest states during a five-day enforcement action, which ended Wednesday, Sept. 25. Eleven arrests occurred in Wisconsin.

Here’s the breakdown of the arrests, according to a news release from ICE officials:

Illinois: 28

Indiana: 14

Kansas: 22

Kentucky: 12

Missouri: 10

Wisconsin: 11

Three women and 94 men were arrested from 10 countries: Czech Republic (1), El Salvador (2), Guatemala (17), Honduras (2), Israel (1), Kenya (2), Mexico (68), Pakistan (2), Poland (1), and Ukraine (1).

According to ICE officials, 58 of those arrested had prior criminal histories that included convictions for the following crimes: assault, battery, domestic violence, child exploitation, sexual assault, driving under the influence (DUI), drug possession, re-entry after deportation, resisting officers, obstruction of justice, hit-and-run, and illegally possessing weapons.

Fifteen of those arrested were immigration fugitives. Nineteen others illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported, which is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, if convicted.

The following are eight summaries of arrests:

Sept. 21: ICE officers arrested a 24-year-old from Mexico in Milwaukee. He has two felony domestic assault convictions – one is for strangling and suffocating his victim. He remains in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration case.

He has two felony domestic assault convictions – one is for strangling and suffocating his victim. He remains in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration case. Sept. 22: ICE officers arrested a 36-year-old from Mexico in Milwaukee. He has a DUI conviction and an outstanding criminal arrest warrant in Wisconsin. He remains in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration proceedings.

He has a DUI conviction and an outstanding criminal arrest warrant in Wisconsin. He remains in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration proceedings. Sept. 23: ICE officers arrested a twice-deported 61-year-old from Mexico in Chicago. He has a criminal conviction for aggravated sexual abuse. This case was presented to the U.S. Attorney’s office for criminal prosecution for re-entry after deportation. He remains in ICE custody pending his removal to Mexico.

Sept. 23: ICE officers arrested a 27-year-old citizen of Pakistan in Noblesville, Indiana, who is a U.S. permanent resident. His 2018 conviction for possessing child pornography makes him eligible for removal. He remained in ICE custody pending the outcome of his immigration proceedings.

Sept. 23: ICE officers arrested a 38-year-old from Mexico in Milwaukee. He has several criminal convictions, including illegally carrying a concealed weapon. This case was presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.

He has several criminal convictions, including illegally carrying a concealed weapon. This case was presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution. Sept. 23: ICE officers arrested a man from Mexico in Danville, Kentucky. He has been convicted of assault and DUI. He remained in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.

Sept. 25: ICE officers arrested a 37-year-old from El Salvador in Liberal, Kansas. He has several criminal arrests in Kansas, including a DUI arrest. He remained in ICE custody pending disposition of his immigration proceedings.

Sept. 25: ICE officers arrested a 37-year-old from Kenya in Platte City, Missouri. She has a DUI conviction and was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2015. She remained in ICE custody pending her removal to Kenya.