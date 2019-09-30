× Jen’s Sweet Treats a finalist in ‘Sweetest Bakery in America’ contest

CUDAHY —Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy is a finalist in the “Sweetest Bakery in America” Contest — with votes being accepted through 10:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

On Monday, the website for the contest showed Jen’s Sweet Treat’s in fifth place overall — with three winners expected in each state, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

There are three categories per state for this contest — full-line bakeries, donut shop, and cake/cupcake shop.

As of Monday, Jen’s Sweet Treats was in first place in Wisconsin in the cake/cupcake shop category.

Jennifer Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats, has become known for hosting fundraisers for fallen police officers, fallen firefighters, K-9 officers, a DPW worker killed on the job in Milwaukee, the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, and even sports teams in the Cudahy area — helping them purchase life-saving defibrillators. During these fundraisers, 100% of proceeds are donated to the cause. The most recent fundraiser took place Friday, Sept. 27, with 100% of proceeds donated to the family of Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sgt. Tracey Smith, fatally shot at 51st and Capitol Drive on Aug. 30 while off-duty, as she taught her son how to drive.

Additionally, Clark made headlines in April, when she was attacked in an attempted carjacking outside her shop. The day after the attack, Clark was once again focused on others — worried for a 75-year-old man attacked at a bus stop before she was assaulted.

Clark said money donated to a GoFundMe.com account would instead be given to the 75-year-old who was badly hurt in the attack. More than $5,000 was raised.

Fredrick Blackshire, 34, of Milwaukee, was charged with second-degree reckless injury, attempted robbery with use of force, and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer in May. A plea of not guilty was entered in court on Sept. 6, and a doctor’s report return was scheduled for Nov. 1 to determine whether a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease/defect could be supported.

Voting for the “Sweetest Bakery in America” contest ends at 10:59 p.m. CST Sept. 30.

Other leaders in Wisconsin as follows (as of Monday, Sept. 30):

Full line bakeries:

Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe in De Pere

3 Sweets Bakery in Campbellsport

Becky’s Sugar Shack in Adams

Donut shop:

Uncle Donuts in St. Croix Falls

Cranky Al’s in Wauwatosa

Cake/cupcake shop:

Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy

Slice of Heaven in Wisconsin Rapids

Tamara’s the Cake Guru in Oshkosh