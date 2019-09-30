Flash flood watch for all of SE Wisconsin from 7 a.m. Tuesday – 10 a.m. Wednesday

Madison police seek missing 14-year-old girl

Posted 6:37 pm, September 30, 2019, by
Rashmila Modaff

MADISON — Madison police on Monday, Sept. 30 asked for help locating a 14-year-old girl missing since Sunday.

Police said Rashmila Modaff was last seen on Buell Street Sunday, Sept. 29.

She was described as 5’1″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be wearing a pink winter coat with a fur-lined hood and white/black Air Jordan shoes.

She does not have her medications, and there is concern for her welfare, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.