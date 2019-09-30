Madison police seek missing 14-year-old girl
MADISON — Madison police on Monday, Sept. 30 asked for help locating a 14-year-old girl missing since Sunday.
Police said Rashmila Modaff was last seen on Buell Street Sunday, Sept. 29.
She was described as 5’1″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
She was last known to be wearing a pink winter coat with a fur-lined hood and white/black Air Jordan shoes.
She does not have her medications, and there is concern for her welfare, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact 911.
43.090009 -89.357604