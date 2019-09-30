× Madison police seek missing 14-year-old girl

MADISON — Madison police on Monday, Sept. 30 asked for help locating a 14-year-old girl missing since Sunday.

Police said Rashmila Modaff was last seen on Buell Street Sunday, Sept. 29.

She was described as 5’1″ tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be wearing a pink winter coat with a fur-lined hood and white/black Air Jordan shoes.

She does not have her medications, and there is concern for her welfare, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact 911.