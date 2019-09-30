MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks stands on the court in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage set for Sunday, Oct. 6 at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Monday, Sept. 30 that the team will host an inter-squad scrimmage for fans at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 6.
The Bucks open scrimmage tips-off at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. However, all fans attending must download a free ticket at bucks.com/scrimmage.
The Bucks open scrimmage will also feature on-court interviews, appearances by the Bucks Entertainment Network, and fan giveaways and contests throughout the event. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the scrimmage expected to conclude at 3 p.m.
Following the scrimmage, fans are encouraged to stay in Deer District to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be shown in both The Beer Garden and at The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill.