Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage set for Sunday, Oct. 6 at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced on Monday, Sept. 30 that the team will host an inter-squad scrimmage for fans at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The Bucks open scrimmage tips-off at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. However, all fans attending must download a free ticket at bucks.com/scrimmage.

The Bucks open scrimmage will also feature on-court interviews, appearances by the Bucks Entertainment Network, and fan giveaways and contests throughout the event. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the scrimmage expected to conclude at 3 p.m.

Following the scrimmage, fans are encouraged to stay in Deer District to watch the Green Bay Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys. The game will be shown in both The Beer Garden and at The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill.